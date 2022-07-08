Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.42 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

