Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.93 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

