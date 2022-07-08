Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $70,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

GOOG stock opened at $2,386.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,262.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,554.63.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

