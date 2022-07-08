Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,023 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.1% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Walt Disney by 655.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 66,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,270,000 after buying an additional 57,523 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.56.

NYSE DIS opened at $97.43 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

