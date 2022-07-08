Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $193,977,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,929,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trex by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trex by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after buying an additional 142,149 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TREX. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.12.

NYSE:TREX opened at $58.51 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

