Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,569,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,001,000 after buying an additional 1,173,695 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,578,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,234,000 after buying an additional 519,649 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,574,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,135,000 after buying an additional 211,127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,977,000. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

SJI opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

