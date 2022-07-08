Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,400,299 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,782,000 after buying an additional 1,082,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $128.52. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

