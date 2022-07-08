Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.55 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

About Voya Financial (Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.