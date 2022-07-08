Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5,762.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.77.

NYSE OSK opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $78.68 and a 52-week high of $125.16.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

