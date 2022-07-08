Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 830,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,223,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in Encompass Health by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EHC opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Encompass Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.