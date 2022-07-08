Exane Derivatives Takes $156,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $102.66 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $95.46 and a 12 month high of $132.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.55.

