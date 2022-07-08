iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 232.6% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 118,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $224.85 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $209.16 and a 52 week high of $280.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

