Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total value of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,523 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $167.73 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

