Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.04. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.