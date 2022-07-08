Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 173.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,973,000 after buying an additional 82,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,576,000 after buying an additional 744,449 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 981,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

BLDR opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

