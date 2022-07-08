3,414 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

