Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $473,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

