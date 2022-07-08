China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $1.15 Million Position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 28,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CLSA raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EDU opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.83. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $614.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.