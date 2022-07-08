Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $35,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 367.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $26.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

