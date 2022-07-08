500 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Purchased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Black Hills by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Hills stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

