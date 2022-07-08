Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $35,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 645.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 136.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 44,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 96.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

