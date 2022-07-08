3,500 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $4,120,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $92.20.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

