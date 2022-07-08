300 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $866,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $112.34 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

