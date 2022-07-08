Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $259,000 Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of USO stock opened at $76.55 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $92.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

