Westside Investment Management Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on IP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.93%.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

