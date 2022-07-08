590 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 407.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,085,423 shares of company stock valued at $82,220,203. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

