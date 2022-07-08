Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stifel Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1,122.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 141,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.02.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.94 per share, with a total value of $619,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,223,470.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

