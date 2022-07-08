Meritage Portfolio Management Takes Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

