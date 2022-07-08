2,972 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 14.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.