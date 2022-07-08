Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,443,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,816,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $257,982,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $172.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

