Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,670 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Moderna were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,443,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,816,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,982,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 401,029 shares of company stock valued at $55,704,495 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $172.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.94.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.