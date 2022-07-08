Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.87, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $26.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $35.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is -4,998.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Gladstone Commercial Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.