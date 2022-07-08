Meritage Portfolio Management Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.91.

DECK opened at $272.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.79 and its 200-day moving average is $284.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

