Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,176 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

