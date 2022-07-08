Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires 1,176 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 101,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director David B. Foss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares in the company, valued at $632,537.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.74.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $842.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

