Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $288,000 Investment in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth about $398,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.02 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

