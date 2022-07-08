Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBNC opened at $17.42 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on HBNC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

