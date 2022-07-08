Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases New Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 662,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,960.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 13,500 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $509,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $709,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC opened at $36.29 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

