Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $238,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at $320,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $111.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock worth $2,519,802. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

