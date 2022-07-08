Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 64 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.2% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,440,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at $14,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $577.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.15 and a 52-week high of $656.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.31 and its 200 day moving average is $537.36.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

