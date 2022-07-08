Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $2,446,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,576,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NHC opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $78.42.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $278.98 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

