Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW opened at $131.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.46. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.