3,525 Shares in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 87,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $25,811.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,301.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Hennessy acquired 10,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.47 per share, with a total value of $564,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,136.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $62.11 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

