EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4,108.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $47,304.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE EVTC opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.93. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.57 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

About EVERTEC (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.