Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 696.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $46.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $67.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 3.77.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

