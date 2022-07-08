Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 244 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,339,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,194,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 745,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,757,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,575,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,596,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 922 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total value of $143,131.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.47. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.26. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

