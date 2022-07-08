Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MYR Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MYR Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in MYR Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of MYRG opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.12. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $636.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

