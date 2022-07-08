Meritage Portfolio Management Grows Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,870,980.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,771 shares of company stock worth $2,987,130. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

SM opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 5.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

