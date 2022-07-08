Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $731.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.88. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

