Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $731.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

